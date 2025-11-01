Killed By A Pixel

-
LittleJS Jam Results
Last month we held the first-ever LittleJS Game Jam and it has been a huge success! A whopping 571 people signed up for the jam, showing just how much interest there is in LittleJS! Out of those that joined, 35 games were submitted using the theme “Animals”, showcasing the creativity and talent of our community.…
-
Astronomic Comics in Austin People’s Gallery
A print from my generative series Astronomic Comics has been chosen to be in the Austin People’s Gallery! It is on display at City Hall until April of next year! I am honored have my work shown at a prestigious event like this. You can read more about The People’s Gallery here.
-
Dr1v3n Wild – Arcade Driving in 13 Kilobytes
I am excited to share my new game, Dr1v3n Wild! It’s an OutRun inspired racing game with procedurally generated art and levels. This was created for JS13K 2024 and the entire game fits in a 13 kilobyte zip file including art, sound, code, and even the WebGL rendering system. I also released an “enhanced” version…
-
Crafting a 13KB Game: The Story of Space Huggers
One of my favorite game jams is the legendary Js13kGames competition, where participants have one month to make a web browser game that fits in a 13 kilobyte zip file. To put that into perspective, a floppy disk from the before times could hold 1.44 MB, enough to fit over 100 JS13K games! In 2021…
-
JavaScript Haikus – My Live Talk for Nerd Nite
Last week I gave a talk about tiny code for Nerd Nite in Austin Texas! This is a more refined version of my previous talk and a great introduction to creative coding and recreational programming. I hope it inspires you to write some of your own tiny programs!
-
LittleJS Game Jam and New Logo
Big LittleJS news! We have a game jam announcement, new logo, and some community contributions including an insane rendering speed boost. Announcing LittleJS Game Jam First of all I’d like to invite you all to participate in the first LittleJS game jam! It will be an exciting opportunity to unleash your creativity and develop games…
Recent Posts
- LittleJS Jam Results
- Astronomic Comics in Austin People’s Gallery
- Dr1v3n Wild – Arcade Driving in 13 Kilobytes
- Crafting a 13KB Game: The Story of Space Huggers
- JavaScript Haikus – My Live Talk for Nerd Nite
Tags
art code codepen comics demoscene devlog dwitter experimental gameplay faster blaster fractal frank engine fxhash game game dev game engine gamejam Game Jam generative GIF github indie speed run infinite interview javascript js1k js13k littlejs ludum dare MAGFest music Panel piroot pixel Postmortem puzzle rapid prototype recursive screensaver secret formula sifteo tinycode UE4 wallpaper words zzfx
Tweets
My talk for EFF Austin "The Art of Tiny Code" is now available to view, sorry for the potato quality! 😄👍🥔 #tinycode #generativeart #javascript
See you tomorrow night at the Capitol Factory in downtown Austin where I will be giving a talk about super tiny programs that make art! #generativeart #tinycode #javascript
RSVP: https://www.meetup.com/eff-austin/events/305158674/
Believe it or not, but #lovebyte is almost around the corner.
Only one week left, until your favourite #sizecoding demoparty will start.
#tic80 #bytejam #pico8